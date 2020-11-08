BTS Suga Shoulder Surgery: Blueberry Eyes crooner MAX showers Yoongi with love and prays for a speedy recovery

BTS Suga recently revealed he underwent shoulder surgery. After the ARM, Blueberry Eyes crooner MAX reached out to Yoongi and hoped he recovers soon.

At the beginning of the weekend, Big Hit Entertainment revealed that BTS member Suga had undergone surgery for his shoulder. The surgery was done to repair his torn shoulder labrum. The shoulder injury was a result of an accident he met in 2013, ahead of his debut with the septet. The rapper will be skipping the many activities for BTS' upcoming album BE. Following the news, the ARMY spread purple love on various social media platforms to convey their love for Yoongi.

Singer MAX also joined the purple sea by reaching out to Daechwita hitmaker and showered him with love. The duo recently collaborated on Blueberry Eyes. Taking to Twitter, MAX wrote, "ALSO SPEEDY RECOVERY TO MY BROTHER YOONGI." He went on to add that he wished he could celebrate the success of their latest track together in person. "I WISH WE COULD CELEBRATE ALL OF THESE WINS AND WONDERFUL MOMENTS IN PERSON TOGETHER FOR “BLUEBERRY EYES."

"MUCH LOVE TO ALL OF YOU FOR THE LOVE AND KINDNESS," he concluded. Check out the tweet below:

ALSO SPEEDY RECOVERY TO MY BROTHER YOONGI I WISH WE COULD CELEBRATE ALL OF THESE WINS AND WONDERFUL MOMENTS IN PERSON TOGETHER FOR “BLUEBERRY EYES” MUCH LOVE TO ALL OF YOU FOR THE LOVE AND KINDNESS — MAX (@MAXMusic) November 7, 2020

Meanwhile, after the news of his surgery broke out, Suga took to Weverse and penned a note to assure fans that he is recovering. "My current state is that I do feel some pain but I’m very relieved. Since I perform as part of my job, I tried to avoid the surgery as much as I could and endured with rehabilitation and shots. However, I was afraid because it kept getting worse again whenever I’d perform. So after three out of four hospitals said that it would be good to do the surgery considering my condition, I had the surgery," he said.

"I’ll be away for a bit so that I can recover as soon as possible, but I’ll be back soon," Yoongi added.

