BTS: Suga sobs as Life Goes On debuts at #1 on Hot 100; Jimin treats ARMY with a Christmas themed selca

History has been made by BTS this week as the septet achieved its third Billboard Hot 100 #1 debut with Life Goes On. The song from their album BE becomes the first Korean song to top the prestigious music chart.
BTS: Suga sobs as Life Goes On debuts at #1 on Hot 100; Jimin treats ARMY with a Christmas themed selca
BTS made history this week as their latest track Life Goes On, from their album BE, debuted on the top spot of Billboard Hot 100. The song marks the septet's third song to have debuted on #1. It is the first all-Korean act to have summited to the top spot of the prestigious music chart. The milestone also led to BTS becoming the first and only group with multiple no. 1 debuts on Hot 100. Life Goes On also stood atop of Global Excl. U.S. top 10 and Global 200 top 10 list. 

The milestone left BTS member Suga in tears. The rapper took to Weverse and revealed he was speechless. His post featured a number of crying emojis. For the ARMY who don't remember, back in 2017, Suga told Elle that he wants to summit the Hot 100 chart with a Korean song. "I want to be on the Billboard Hot 100 with a single that has Korean lyrics," he told the publication. Clearly, what Yoongi wants Yoongi gets!  

Yoongi's reaction was followed by Jimin's reaction to the milestone. The Filter singer took to Twitter and poured his heart out. He thanked the ARMY for achievement. As translated by BTS fan Soo Choi, Mochi's message read, "Thank you so so much. It's already so thankful that we got No1 and there are two our songs in top3...Thank you so much ARMYs who love us. We will do our best to let you listen to better album!"

He also added that he was staying up, waiting for Billboard to announce the list but was napping. "I was staying up waiting but was catching a nap," ChimChim said. The message was shared with a selca where he was seen posing against a Christmas tree and a picture of the Billboard chart. 

Soon after Billboard revealed BTS had topped the Hot 100 chart, the group's agency Big Hit Entertainment issued a statement. Read about it in the link below. 

ALSO READ: Big Hit Entertainment REACTS to BTS’ HISTORIC Billboard chart success with Life Goes On and Dynamite

Congratulation, BTS! 

