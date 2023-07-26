BTS' SUGA, Stray Kids, TWICE's Jeongyeon, IVE's Jang Wonyoung, more bring glam to phone event; PICS

On July 26, BTS' SUGA Stray Kids, TWICE's Jeongyeon, and IVE's Jang Wonyoung attended the Samsung Electronics Galaxy Unpacked event in Seoul. The event's focus was on unveiling the latest additions to the Galaxy devices lineup.

Suga takes center stage

As BTS serves as the brand ambassador, SUGA’s presence at the event was expected. Fans were eagerly anticipating his appearance, and he even teased them with posts on his Instagram beforehand. SUGA was undoubtedly the center of attention even before the event started, with an advertisement featuring him capturing everyone's interest. While initially, it seemed like he was hard to spot, fans and media outlets managed to share photos and videos showcasing the handsome idol seated next to the brand executives.

In numerous photos, SUGA exuded a handsome CEO-like aura, reminiscent of characters from K-Dramas. His charismatic visuals were indeed captivating and generated quite a buzz among his fans nationwide. He proudly displayed his phone, which is highly popular among ARMYs, and showed off his D-Day phone case. His flawless appearance in Valentino suits impressed Korean media outlets and further solidified his status as the ideal Samsung representative. Despite being shy due to the attention, SUGA's introverted personality was on display during the event. Nevertheless, he handled the spotlight gracefully and fulfilled his duties as an ambassador.

Stray Kids' presence

Stray Kids, known for their immense popularity in the K-pop scene since their formation in 2017, also attended the event. As ambassadors of SLBS phone accessories, they caught the eyes of the Korean media during their photo sessions. The event was a thrilling experience for both BTS' SUGA and Stray Kids, as they delighted fans and contributed to the excitement surrounding Samsung's latest Galaxy devices.

Apart from SUGA and Stray Kids, TWICE's Jeongyeon, IVE's Jang Wonyoung, and American actress Sydney Sweeney, also made an appearance at the event.

