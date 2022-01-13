BTS' SUGA surpasses THIS number of streams on Spotify with his amazing collab tracks

BTS' Suga has added another achievement to his illustrious cap! His amazing collab tracks have reached a collective total of 500 million streams on Spotify. Suga worked on the following tracks - 'Song Request' (feat Lee Sora), 'SUGA's Interlude' (feat Halsey), 'Eight' (feat IU), 'BBE Remixes', 'My Universe' (SUGA's remix) and 'Girl of my Dreams'.

Besides his work for his group BTS, Suga actively participates in collaborations with various Korean and International artists! In recent times he has produced Samsung's Galaxy Theme, 'Over The Horizon', worked with Japanese singer ØMI, with the track 'You', created his own version of 'My Universe' remix, and most recently was featured in late Juice WRLD's, 'Girl Of My Dreams', which created many records!

His first hit as a feature was also his first feature, 'Song Request' with Lee So-Ra, almost three years ago. It was the first song of 2019 to receive an all-kill on Korean charts, later receiving a Mnet Asian Music Award for best collaboration! To celebrate his 500 million streams, ARMYs trended 'SUGA SPOTIFY LEGEND' and 'SUGA500MSpotify' on social networking platforms! Congratulations Suga!

