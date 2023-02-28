BTS’ SUGA surprises fans as he attends the VIP premiere of Lee Sung Min starrer 'Devil's Deal'
BTS rapper and songwriter SUGA attended the VIP premiere of Lee Sung Min starrer Devil’s Deal on February 27, 2023.
It seems like BTS' SUGA has gotten into a habit of surprising his fans. Sometimes the surprise comes with the announcement of an unprecedented solo world tour and on other occasions, it comes in the form of SUGA suddenly showing up at the VIP premiere. Whatever the reason is, ARMYs always welcome their favorite artist with unending support and enthusiasm.
The BTS rapper attended the VIP premiere for Devil’s Deal on February 27, effortlessly flaunting his Valentino outfit. SUGA recently became the global ambassador of the said luxury fashion brand. Fans welcomed Min Yoongi in the loudest, most delightful way possible. While some had the opportunity to high-five him, others were just happy screaming 'Yoongi marry me'. When asked by a fan how he ended up at the premiere, SUGA responded by saying that he had met one of the cast members Lee Sung Min for his show ‘Suchwita’. Following the said interaction, Yoongi was invited to the VIP premiere.
Devil’s Deal, 2023
With Lee Sung Min, Cho Jin Woong, and Kim Mu Yeol in the lead roles, 'Devil's Deal' is a South Korean political drama. This 2023 release follows three ambitious men who rely on complex conspiracies to get what they want. The movie revolves around power and the thrill of wanting, getting and losing it. Actor Lee Sung Min was recently seen in Song Joong Ki starrer ‘Reborn Rich’.
BTS’ SUGA’s recent activities
SUGA has released two hit mixtapes so far. ‘AGUST D’ was his first mixtape that was released in 2016 while ‘D-2’ was released four years later in 2020. Both releases were massive commercial hits and effortlessly topped music charts in different parts of the world. SUGA’s brilliance in songwriting and composition however is not limited to his own mixtapes, he has also collaborated with artists like Juice Wrld, Psy, and IU. BigHit Music recently announced the artist's upcoming solo world tour right when SUGA was interacting with fans on an SNS live. The tour will cover the countries of the U.S., Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, South Korea, and Japan. The tour will commence in late April this year.
