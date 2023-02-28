BTS’ SUGA surprises fans as he attends the VIP premiere of Lee Sung Min starrer 'Devil's Deal'

It seems like BTS' SUGA has gotten into a habit of surprising his fans. Sometimes the surprise comes with the announcement of an unprecedented solo world tour and on other occasions, it comes in the form of SUGA suddenly showing up at the VIP premiere. Whatever the reason is, ARMYs always welcome their favorite artist with unending support and enthusiasm.

The BTS rapper attended the VIP premiere for Devil’s Deal on February 27, effortlessly flaunting his Valentino outfit. SUGA recently became the global ambassador of the said luxury fashion brand. Fans welcomed Min Yoongi in the loudest, most delightful way possible. While some had the opportunity to high-five him, others were just happy screaming 'Yoongi marry me'. When asked by a fan how he ended up at the premiere, SUGA responded by saying that he had met one of the cast members Lee Sung Min for his show ‘Suchwita’. Following the said interaction, Yoongi was invited to the VIP premiere.