BTS’ SUGA surprises fans as he performs ‘That That’ with PSY; ARMYs reacts on Twitter

According to various social media posts, SUGA made a surprise guest appearance on the second day of the Seoul performance of 'SUMMER SWAG 2022', a show drenched in PSY's summer brand performance held in Seoul on July 16. The part he participated in was neatly performed. After that, he performed a 'Mic Drop' performance, hugged PSY once, and left the stage. Previously, PSY sang this song on his own at the show.

About 30,000 spectators gathered at the scene were enthusiastic about the unexpected appearance of SUGA, as well as the BTS’ fandom ARMYs who heard the news through social media, etc., were excited online.

SUGA and PSY teamed up for the first time with the title song 'That That' of PSY's ninth full album 'PSY (9)', which was released on April 29 after 5 years. 'That That' was co-produced by SUGA and PSY and wrote, composed, and arranged the song together. In addition, SUGA also featured and appeared in ‘That That’ music video together.

The song entered #80 on the US Billboard's main single chart Hot 100 on May 14th.

SUGA, who is called 'Min PD' among the ARMYs, works as a BTS' team member and soloist 'August D'. Besides his activities, he is attracting attention for his collaborations with various singers at home and abroad. He is praised for his production skills as he produced songs like Halsey's 'SUGA's Interlude', Max's 'Blueberry Eyes', Lee Sora's 'Song Request', Suran's 'Wine', Epik High's 'At the Dawn' and more. He also collaborated with top singers of various genres, such asHeize’s 'We Don’t Talk Together' and IU's 'Eight'.

