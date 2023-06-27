BTS’ SUGA surprises fans with MAX’s guest performance during D-DAY tour in LA; Watch backstage interaction

BTS'S SUGA, during his D-Day concert in Kia Forum LA, surprised fans with his unexpected guests. Two artists – MAX, an American singer, and Woosung, the lead vocalist of The Rose – who have previously collaborated with SUGA made their appearances at the venue. Given that it was unexpected, fans were going gaga over the dynamic duo as the presence of these two artists in the concert held a completely different aura.

SUGA and MAX’s BTS moments

Recently, a video shared on MAX’s official channel garnered much buzz and adoration from the fans. The video featured a backstage interaction of both these artists during the Agust D-Day concert showing how they actually prepared to leave their fans in awe. Fans are showering their love on their friendship and treasuring the bond and care the idols have for each other.

The video progresses to show clips of SUGA and MAX performing SUGA’s D-2 track Burn It. Needless to say, when fans saw this performance, they were incredibly excited as they had no clue the two stars were going to appear together. They were thrilled when the American singer appeared on the stage and swept fans off of their feet. The cheers for the performance were incredibly joyous and loud.

Fans having flashbacks

After the circulation of this video, fans could visualize the moment when the red lights filled the venue and MAX entered the stage wearing an outfit matching the lights. Fans were dumbstruck when they saw MAX roll out the stage following a high-packed performance on Burn It. While the spirits of the audience were already lifted, they were clueless about this collaboration which made them all the more excited. MAX featured in this song for Agust D’s second mixtape D-2. The two artists have been familiar with each other ever since. In 2020, MAX released a solo album where SUGA featured a song called Blueberry Eyes.

