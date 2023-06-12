BTS' SUGA talks about visiting India, concert cancelation, and love for Bollywood during live session

On 11 June, SUGA went live after his second show in Bangkok for the D-DAY concert tour. While enjoying his post-concert Thai meal and talking to ARMYs, he saw the Indian flag pop up and that is when he expressed his love for India and Bollywood films.

BTS SUGA speaks about BTS concert in India

During his Weverse live, BTS member SUGA read the comments by fans. As the number of comments with Indian flags increased, he appreciated the continuous love and support BTS receives from India. SUGA also mentioned that BTS planned to come to India for the MAP OF THE SOUL:7 Tour, however, everything lapsed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Haegeum singer also spoke about their plans of looking at some places for the show in India.

Another win for Desi BTS ARMY, as SUGA not only knows about his Indian fans but also loves Bollywood.

SUGA Is A Bollywood Fan

It is not new that BTS members Jimin and Jungkook are fans of Indian films like RRR and 3 Idiots but Suga is the one who is newly added to the list. As he spoke about India and Indian ARMYs, SUGA also revealed his keen interest in Indian films and how he loves Bollywood films. As mentioned before by BTS, the heart of Bollywood, ’Mumbai’ was one of the options for the MAP OF THE SOUL:7 concert location.

SUGA aka AgustD on D-DAY Tour

The record-breaking million seller album D-DAY by AgustD aka SUGA of BTS gave him his first ever solo concert tour which commenced on April 26, 2023. After completing the American leg of the D-DAY tour, SUGA is halfway through the Asian segment. He has successfully covered sold-out shows in Belmont Park, Newark, Rosemont, L.A., Oakland and Jakarta. Although the Asian leg of the D-DAY tour does not include India, Suga wishes to come to India and also hold concerts in many other places where BTS has not yet performed.

ARMYs from all over the world were recognized by SUGA as he spoke about his dream to hold concerts in continents like Africa, Europe, and Middle-Eastern countries and see as many ARMYs as he can.