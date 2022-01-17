BTS’ SUGA teases theme song for ‘7Fates: CHAKHO’ to be released on THIS date

BTS’ webtoon ‘7Fates: CHAKHO’ dropped on January 15 through Naver Webtoon and Wattpad, and it was everything we’d hoped for and more. Set against a futuristic, dystopian city, the webtoon revolves around seven boys (portrayed by BTS), inspired by the Joseon dynasty’s tiger-hunting officers called ‘chakhogapsa’. ‘7Fates: CHAKHO’ will tell the story of these seven boys, intertwined by fate, overcoming hardships and growing together.

Along with the rest of the episodes of the webtoon itself, there is something else that’s got ARMY on tenterhooks! Prior to the release of the webtoon, it was revealed that ‘7Fates: CHAKHO’ will have a theme song, produced by none other than BTS’ SUGA, with vocals by the youngest member, Jungkook. SUGA even took to his Instagram account on January 16 to tease the upcoming release by sharing a screenshot of the final mix.

As of January 17, 9 pm KST (5:30 pm IST), we finally have more details! HYBE has revealed that the theme song for ‘7Fates: CHAKHO’ is titled ‘STAY ALIVE’. The much-awaited track is set to premiere through Naver Webtoon on February 5, 2022, at 11 am KST (7:30 am IST). Following this, ‘STAY ALIVE’ will be available on all digital streaming platforms on February 11, 2022, at 2 pm KST (10:20 am IST).

The BTS members’ characters in ‘7Fates: CHAKHO’ are: RM as Dogeon, Jin as Hwan, SUGA as Cein, J-Hope as Hosu, Jimin as Haru, V as Jooan, and Jungkook as Zeha. In the first episode of the webtoon, we were offered an insight into Zeha and Haru’s backstories, and expectations are high for the story to unfold further.

Stay tuned for more updates about BTS’ ‘7Fates: CHAKHO’.

