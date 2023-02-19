BTS’ SUGA teases Wholly or Whole me photo folio release ahead of March birthday

BTS member SUGA is continuing with a year full of content with this next project. Ahead of his 30th birthday on March 9, Min Yoongi is planning a nature-inspired celebration and it is nothing like the other six individual photo folios released so far. The ‘Me, Myself, and ‘ series will be coming to an end with SUGA’s photo folio in the Special 8 Photo-Folio series. SUGA’s Wholly or Whole

BTS member SUGA carries his own unique ideas that will become very apparent once he takes on the camera’s other side. Titled, ‘Wholly or Whole’, SUGA’s photo folio is a quick-witted shout-out to his beloved dog named Holly who has been by his side for a long time. Often mentioning its name in fondness, SUGA’s pet finds itself in a unique spot with this photo collection.

The concept of Wholly or Whole seems to be centred around capturing the charm of nature. The hint photos that were dropped along with the announcement showcase the beautiful sceneries that SUGA wishes to capture. A lover of camping, his belongings could be seen set up in the middle of barren land or surrounded by rocks. The skit video following this explained the concept better with SUGA expressing his wish to officially record nature which a lot of people haven’t been able to enjoy recently. He focuses on layering his photos and storing panoramic views. Fans are also referencing the photos he shared on his personal Instagram over a year ago which resulted in a famous BTS ARMY meme eventually. SUGA was seen doing a squat as he enjoyed a cup of coffee outdoors.

SUGA’s world tour Agust D, which happens to be his alias, along with his own solo stage name SUGA has been mentioned as the artist on an upcoming tour. Announcing his first solo global tour, SUGA will be heading to the USA where he will perform in 5 venues spanning over 11 concerts, followed by his return to Asia where he will hold shows in Jakarta, Bangkok, and Singapore. The BTS member will head to his homeland South Korea in June, while the dates for his Japan visit have not been revealed so far. Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BTS, SEVENTEEN, NewJeans, BLACKPINK, ENHYPEN, (G)I-DLE and more win big at the 12th Circle Chart Music Awards