BTS’ SUGA tests positive for COVID-19 after returning from US

BTS’ SUGA has been diagnosed with Coronavirus. SUGA returned from the United States on December 23 after completing his private schedule. He had reportedly taken a PCR test at a local medical centre, the results of which came out positive on December 24.

His agency, BIGHIT MUSIC released a statement on the fan community platform Weverse announcing the news to the fans. They also informed that SUGA has completed his double vaccination dose as of August 2021. The singer is said to not have any symptoms as of today and is in self-quarantine. They have also reassured the fans that he has not been in contact with any other member of BTS.

BIGHIT MUSIC has also mentioned that after a number of personal engagements in the US during the official resting period of the group, SUGA had tested negative for the virus. His positive test results are said to have arrived during his self-quarantine.

You can read the full statement below.

“Hello.



This is BIGHIT Music.



BTS member SUGA was confirmed with COVD-19 on Friday, December 24 during his self-quarantine after taking the PCR test immediately upon his return to Korea on Thursday, December 23.

SUGA completed his second round of the COVID-19 vaccination in late August and is not presenting any symptoms as of today. He is currently administering self-care at home per the guidelines of the healthcare authorities.



SUGA, who has had a number of personal engagements in the U.S. during BTS’ official time off, tested negative for the PCR test taken before traveling to the U.S., and began his self-quarantine after taking the PCR test upon his return to Korea. He received positive results during quarantine, and there was no contact with the other members.



The company places the artists’ health as our top priority, and we will do everything we can to aid SUGA in his speedy recovery. We will also diligently cooperate with the requests and guidelines of the healthcare authorities.



Thank you.”

