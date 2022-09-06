BTS’ SUGA thinks RM is a ‘hot guy’; V shares photos from his New York trip as he enjoys some wine

BTS members are a close-knit bunch and they leave no chance of expressing their fondness for each other. Always lending their unconditional support, the seven stars are indeed a gift to the world. They are talented and unique with their content, leaving the fans wanting more each time. And it seems as though member SUGA went down the BTS ARMY lane as he swooned over RM.

The BTS leader shared some B-sides from his shoot for the upcoming photo folio titled ‘Entirety’. He looked fabulous as always posing along a roadside, in the wilderness, among the sunflowers- as if he belonged right there. And in the comments section was member SUGA who said, “It’s a hot guy!” as if teasing the fellow member, appreciating his beauty. RM replied back reminiscing about the hot day when he shot the photos.

Check out the funny interaction below.

Meanwhile, member V is trending again. This time for his wine choices. The 26-year-old recently went to New York reportedly for a magazine shoot set to release later this month. Following this quick visit to the USA, V updated his fans on the fan community platform Weverse. He told them that he shot many fun photos while on the visit and will be sharing those with them.

Acting on his promise, V’s snaps were filled with the many locations he probably visited. In one of the photos, he was seen holding an expensive and old bottle of wine. Netizens soon began talking about his elite taste. Check out his photos below.

S

