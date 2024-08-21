BTS' SUGA to appear for police investigation on August 22 in drunk driving case, unlikely to stand for photo line; Report

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of alcohol consumption and driving under the influence.

According to a recent report by Allkpop on the evening of August 21 local time, BTS member SUGA aka Min Yoongi, is likely to appear before the police on August 22 over the charges related to his recent drunk driving incident involving an electric scooter. After coordinating his schedule in the South Korean military where he is currently serving as a social worker, SUGA will be making a private entry without appearing before the media for a photo op.

The incident in question took place in the Hannam Dong area of Yongsan District, Seoul, late on the night on August 6, when SUGA was reportedly aided by cops while driving home on an electric scooter after having some drinks over dinner with friends during his vacation from the camp.

As per K-media reports, SUGA’s blood alcohol level at the time was 0.227%, a figure that significantly exceeds the legal limit of 0.08%; the threshold for license revocation in South Korea.

Meanwhile, electric scooters, classified as "motorized bicycles" under the Automobile Management Act fall under the category of vehicles according to the Road Traffic Act as per the South Korea laws. As such, operating one while intoxicated is a criminal offense, and hence SUGA now faces a legal probe.