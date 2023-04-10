BTS’ SUGA to appear on IU’s Pallete soon; IU recently featured on SUGA’s pre-release track People Pt. 2

On April 10 KST, IU's official YouTube channel revealed that BTS's SUGA will be a guest on the talk show 'IU's Palette', creating a lot of buzz. The post included a photo of IU and SUGA on the set of the show side by side and announced the exciting news. It's worth noting that this is the first public interaction between the two celebrities since their collaboration on the song 'Eight' in May 2020 and their more recent collaboration on 'People Pt.2.' The announcement that SUGA of BTS will be a guest on IU's talk show 'IU's Palette' has caused a lot of excitement amongst fans of both artists. On April 10 KST, IU's official YouTube channel posted a photo of IU and SUGA side by side on the set of the show, announcing the news that he will be appearing as a guest.

SUGA on IU’s Pallete

This episode featuring the two artists is highly anticipated as it marks the first public interaction between them since their collaboration on the song 'eight' in May 2020 and their more recent collaboration on 'People Pt.2.' The two artists have previously expressed their admiration for each other's work and their collaborations have been well received by fans around the world.

IU's talk show 'IU's Palette' is known for its casual and comfortable atmosphere, allowing guests to share their personal stories and experiences in a relaxed setting. With SUGA appearing as a guest on the show, fans are expecting to learn more about his personal life and his experiences as a member of BTS.

Expectations from the episode

The announcement of SUGA's appearance on 'IU's Palette' has caused a stir on social media, with fans expressing their excitement and anticipation for the upcoming episode. Many are speculating about what topics the two artists will discuss and what insights they will share about their respective careers. This collaboration between IU and SUGA is just one example of the close relationships between artists in the Korean music industry. Collaborations between artists are common and often result in unique and innovative music that resonates with fans worldwide.

