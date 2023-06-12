BTS’ SUGA to collaborate with TWICE member Jihyo for first solo album KILLIN’ ME GOOD? Details Inside

Recently, JYP Entertainment confirmed that TWICE’s Jihyo’s solo album KILLIN’ ME GOOD will be released in August and fans were already excited but after that, her tracklist got reportedly leaked and one of the 7 tracks had SUGA as producer and feature. This news has not been confirmed by either JYP or BIGHIT MUSIC but ONCEs and ARMYs are hoping this collaboration is true!

Fans reaction:

As soon as the rumor started, the fans began gushing over it on Twitter. One fan said, “if the streets are saying jihyo x suga…. and they are correct…. i will DIE” while another said that they had a dream that SUGA will announce that he is collaborating with a female artist, which other fans were excited to hear and are hoping this will be true. With SUGA’s rap and insane rap skills combined with Jihyo’s enthralling performance and vocal skills, many are sure that if they do collaborate, it would be the song of the year. Jihyo is the second member of TWICE to make her solo debut after Nayeon, who broke records and set new ones with POP! and the album IM NAYEON. Since its release, fans and new listeners fell for her unique sound and some even said that she brought the original K-Pop blueprint back with an upbeat song. Fans are sure that Jihyo will display her musical color in the best way possible.

BTS’ achievements:

BTS, the group that SUGA belongs to, recently released their 10th debut anniversary single Take Two to celebrate the last decade as well as make promises about their future with ARMYs and the fans loved the emotional track. BTS' new single Take Two, which was simultaneously released worldwide on June 9th, was streamed 7,279,978 times and ranked first in the Daily Top Song Global, according to the most recent Spotify chart (as of June 9). Furthermore, Take Two entered the most recent day to day digital single ranking chart (as of June 9) reported by Japan's Oricon with 21,792 downloads and went directly to No. 1.

