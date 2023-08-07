BTS' SUGA to enlist for mandatory military service soon, applies to cancel postponement

SUGA of BTS will enlist for his mandatory military services. On August 7, the management agency of BTS officially announced that the Haegum singer has begun the process of enlistment and will be the third member from the septet to start his military service. According to the agency, the date will be revealed once everything is decided. Read below the full statement.

BIGHIT MUSIC's statement

"Hello, This is BIGHIT MUSIC. We would like to inform our fans that SUGA has initiated the military enlistment process by applying for the termination of his enlistment postponement. We will inform you of further updates in due course. We ask you for your continued love and support for SUGA until he completes his military service and safely returns. Our company will spare no effort in providing support for our artist. Thank you."

