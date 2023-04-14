BTS’ SUGA to hold his own radio show on Apple Music Radio ahead of D-DAY album release

BTS member SUGA is going all out with his solo debut and we’re here for it! As his alias Agust D, the star will take to Apple Music’s Radio section by storm and conduct his own radio show named ‘Agust D Radio’. It was announced by the platform on April 14, only three days ahead of the show’s premiere on April 17.

Agust D Radio

BTS’ SUGA will be taking on the mic for a different role this time as he exclusively conducts a radio show on Apple Music Radio. The five-part series will be released every Monday starting April 17 on the platform at 7 pm PT (11 am KST which is 7:30 am IST). The first episode’s title was revealed as ‘Dream’ along with the announcement of the radio show.

Agust D Radio schedule

04/17 7 pm PT (04/18 11 am KST) - Ep 1. Dream

04/24 7 pm PT (04/25 11 am KST) - Ep 2. ?

05/01 7 pm PT (05/02 11 am KST) - Ep 3. ?

05/08 7 pm PT (05/09 11 am KST) - Ep 4. ?

05/15 7 pm PT (05/16 11 am KST) - Ep 5. ?

BTS’ SUGA’s solo debut

Bringing an end to the three-part series of Agust D, ‘D-DAY’ is set to be the last installation, running over this phase of SUGA’s life. It is known that the album will release on April 21 and will be followed by the release of the BTS member’s debut solo documentary ‘SUGA: Road to D-DAY’ capturing his creative journey.

So far, SUGA has dropped a pre-release single ‘People Pt. 2’ featuring IU, making it their second collaboration after ‘eight’ in 2020. The two have done two live performances of the latest track so far. ‘D-DAY’ also comprises many other interesting features including fellow BTS member J-Hope, The Rose’s Woosung and Japanese composer Ryuichi Sakamoto. The 10-track record will be then taken on a world tour with its predecessors ‘Agust D’ and ‘D-2’ to the USA and around Asia. He will be the fifth member of the group to go solo following J-Hope, Jin, RM and Jimin.

