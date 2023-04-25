BTS' SUGA to make solo debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon; Watch hilarious teaser

South Korean superstar SUGA, also known as Agust D, is all set to appear on the popular late-night show, 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.' The news has sent BTS fans worldwide into a frenzy, and they can't wait to see their beloved idol make his solo debut on American television.

The hilarious teaser video by Jimmy Fallon

On April 24, Jimmy Fallon, the host of the show, released a teaser video to announce SUGA's appearance. The hilarious video shows Fallon making coffee for himself and on the video, we can see the sugar jar is labeled as SUGA. As he makes coffee, he puts in sugar and the moment he starts to stir the coffee to mix in the sugar, SUGA appears in the coffee and says “Hi Jimmy” while waving his hand to which Jimmy Fallon replies, “Hey Bud!". Following this SUGA Talk and his performance on May 1 appears on screen with ‘Haegeum’ playing in the background.

SUGA’s appearance on the show

SUGA to have an intimate chit-chat with host Jimmy Fallon and also perform the lead single ‘Haegeum’ of his solo debut album 'D-DAY'. Fans are eagerly waiting to see what he has in store for them. The episode is set to air on May 1, 2023.

This will be SUGA’s first solo appearance on the show 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.' He earlier made an appearance with the group and has performed on the show multiple times, and their appearances have always been a hit with fans. With SUGA's wit and humor, this upcoming appearance is expected to be just as entertaining.

SUGA has released solo music under the name Agust D. His mixtape 'D-2' was a huge success, and he has received critical acclaim for his work as a producer and songwriter. Suga will embark on his first solo world tour, which will begin on April 26 in the United States and will include dates in Indonesia, Japan, Thailand, Singapore, and Korea.

Fans are eagerly looking forward to SUGA's appearance on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,' and they can't wait to see what he has in store for them. With his charming personality and quick wit, SUGA is sure to win over the hearts of American audiences and leave a lasting impression. Don't forget to tune in on May 1, 2023, to catch all the action.

