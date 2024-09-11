BTS’ SUGA to pay 15 million KRW fine for DUI following indictment without trial? Here’s what report says

BTS’ SUGA’s month-long DUI case is finally coming to an end. On September 10, it was revealed that he had been fined through a summary indictment process. Now, the latest report states that the K-pop idol has to pay a 15 million KRW fine for drunk driving an electric scooter. This new update comes after almost a month and 5 days since the incident first caused a stir.

On September 11, Korean media outlet Newsis reported that SUGA is facing a hefty fine for his DUI case under the Road Traffic Act. As per reports, the Seoul Western District Court sentenced him to a fine of 15 million KRW.

Earlier on September 10 it was revealed that he had been summarily indicted and fined by the Seoul Western District Prosecutor’s Office, Criminal Division 2. It is a legal process, where the court imposes fines for minor offenses based on a written document, without going to a formal trial.