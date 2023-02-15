BTS’ SUGA to perform in US, Asia, South Korea and Japan as part of his first solo tour as Agust D

On February 15th, BTS ’ SUGA released the news of the world tour and the concert schedule on the global fandom platform Weverse. According to the schedule, SUGA's world tour will start at Belmont Park on April 26-27, and will be held in Newark, Rosemont, Los Angeles, Auckland, the United States, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Seoul, and Japan.

This is the first time SUGA is holding a solo concert. As for BTS, in October of last year, the Busan Asiad Main Stadium held an offline performance and live streaming concert to pray for the 2030 Busan World Expo, BTS’ Yet To Come in BUSAN. BTS’ SUGA arrived in Thailand on the afternoon of February 13th after finishing his schedule. On this day, SUGA matched his training fashion with a canvas material tote bag. You can get a glimpse of SUGA's fashion sense in the 'Quanku' fashion. SUGA walked out of the arrival hall with quick steps and greeted the fans.

On February 9th, in the 4th episode of 'Suchwita', which was released on the YouTube channel Bangtan TV, SEVENTEEN's Hoshi appeared and talked with SUGA. Hoshi expressed his respect by saying, “Actually, there is no chance to talk to seniors unless it is in a place like this. SUGA relieved Hoshi's tension and showed off his warm senior beauty. Next, Hoshi mentioned that Seventeen had just finished their world tour and said, “Thanks to (BTS) seniors, it has become easier to promote in the US.”

Then, SUGA humbly said, "It's because each of us did well. I don't think we did anything," but Hoshi said firmly, "No. You have to think about this. You guys did it," making the atmosphere warm. Next, SUGA and Hoshi talked about the beginning of their debut, which was quite different from now, and shared sympathy. SUGA said, "There are three bunk beds in each room. I slept on a mattress. I've slept with up to 11 people in one room. I didn't know how many people would debut." In addition, SUGA recalled, "That's how bad it was at the time. Now, Pledis and HYBE, until our debut, had 10 to 12 employees. Pledis would have been the same. It started with less than 20 people."

