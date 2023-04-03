BTS’ SUGA to release 1st official solo album D-DAY and pre-release track in April, dates & teaser revealed

BTS’ rapper SUGA is all set to drop his 1st official solo album ‘D-DAY’ and pre-release track later this month. The aforementioned release will become the culmination point of SUGA’s ‘AGUST D’ trilogy. This third installment comes after the successful release of ‘AGUST D’ and ‘D-2’. It has also been revealed that SUGA will drop a pre-release track ahead of the release of his solo album. While more details about the aforementioned releases are yet to be disclosed, the dates of release for ‘D-DAY’ and its pre-release track are already out.

Release dates and first teaser

While the pre-release track for ‘D-DAY’ will release on April 7, the album itself will be dropped later this month on April 21 at 1 p.m. KST. To add to fans’ excitement, BigHit Music also dropped the first teaser of SUGA’s 1st official solo album ‘D-DAY’. The teaser carries a distorted text that reads ‘D-DAY’ and reveals the release date and time for the same. While the album will release on April 21 at 1 p.m. in South Korea, it will release at midnight in accordance with Eastern Time or ET. Regions that fall under the latter-mentioned timezone include eastern parts of the US and Canada.

SUGA in 2023

BTS’ SUGA started the year with quite a remarkable fashion move. In January 2023, SUGA became the face of the Italian luxury fashion house Valentino. He was then busy with his popular web show ‘Suchwita’ where he invites various guests over and indulges in conversations around anything and everything alongside a dose of alcohol. SUGA then attended the VIP premiere of the South Korean thriller ‘Devil’s Deal’ out of the blue and surprised fans across the globe. On March 31, a teaser for his upcoming travel documentary was released by Disney+.

The documentary is titled ‘Suga: Road to D-Day’ and will take SUGA on a journey across various cities of the world. The aforementioned cities will include Seoul, Las Vegas, Tokyo, Malibu, and San Francisco. Soon after the release of his album ‘D-DAY’, SUGA will embark on a world tour that will commence on April 26 and conclude in late June this year.

