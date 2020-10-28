BTS: Suga was born with swag and this adorable childhood photo shared by his brother stands as a proof

BTS member Suga's older brother shared an adorable childhood photo of himself with the Bangtan Boy. The rapper looks adorable as he oozes swag in the shot.

We cannot stop ourselves from gushing and we have BTS rapper Suga's older brother to blame. Min Yoongi has already given a number of adorable moments from the time he joined the septet. The rapper melts our heart every time he sheds his rapper avatar and gives us his blushing smile. Now, his Hyung, Min Geumjae, took to his Instagram account and shared a picture from the duo's childhood. In the adorable throwback photo, baby Suga is seen seated on a furry chair while his brother watches him.

He is dressed in a baby pink ensemble with a red and white cap place on his head. While the rapper looks adorable, we must say that he had the swag even as a toddler. Suga's brother shared the photo with the caption that roughly translates to, "In the endless universe, we are like dust, but what is the end?"

Check out Suga's childhood photo with his Hyung below:

It is to note that this is the first photo of the BTS rapper on his brother's Instagram timeline and we are glad that it was of a picture from their family album. Don't you think the photo looks like the Bangtan Boy was born with swag? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Meanwhile, Suga also held our attention earlier in the day with his bromance with BTS singer V on Run BTS. During a task, Yoongi tried his best to refrain Taehyung from performing a task. Despite the numerous attempts, Suga gave in and his inability to refuse TaeTae left the fandom in splits. Check it out here: Run BTS Ep 113: Suga aka Yoongi's inability to say no to V aka Taehyung has BTS ARMY hearts melting for Taegi

