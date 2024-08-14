BTS' SUGA wrapped in false accusations in DUI case? Here are all alleged fake claims made against rapper

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of alcohol consumption and driving under the influence.

BTS' SUGA is under police investigation for driving an electric scooter under the influence. On August 6, the rapper was found by 3 police personnel who were patrolling as the idol fell on the road as he was on his way back home. The police smelt alcohol on him and he was promptly taken to the district's police station. SUGA has been under strong public scrutiny due to the recent controversy.

On August 7, BTS' SUGA responded to the reports claiming that he is under police investigation for drunk driving an electrical scooter. The idol confirmed the reports and apologized with a Weverse post. He detailed how he ended up riding the electric scooter and also explained that he was unaware of the traffic laws about the vehicle.

BTS member SUGA wrote a personal apology admitting the drunk driving electric scooter incident. His agency BIGHIT MUSIC also confirmed the reports and released a statement explaining the situation. In his apology, the idol explained that he was on his way back home and ended up renting an electric scooter and fell near his home.

On August 7, CCTV footage circulated of a person driving an electric scooter which questioned SUGA's statements. There have been claims that the idol has been lying about his whereabouts and the incident. On August 14, another CCTV footage came to light which refuted the previous questions and allegations put against SUGA. Here are the accusations that the latest footage debunks.

Advertisement

SUGA travelling to Hannam Nine-One

The new video released revealed SUGA travelling towards Hannam Nine-One which is his way back home. On the other hand, in the previous video, the person can be seen going in the wrong direction. This puts into question if the person in the previous CCTV footage was really SUGA. The rapper and producer fell while he was attempting to turn left and was found by three policemen. The new video gives a clearer picture of the whole situation.

SUGA fell down while turning left

In the new video, SUGA can be seen falling on the road surrounded by three policemen. His fall was an attempt of him trying to turn left. In the previous video, the person is moving in a different direction from SUGA's house. Additionally, reports claiming that he fell down while crossing a divider have also been debunked.

SUGA's blood alcohol level tested on street proved to be wrong

Advertisement

Earlier it was reported that the police tested for his blood alcohol level on the street and not in front of his house. This report went against what the BTS member has been claiming.

According to the police, SUGA was drinking till 9 and then went to his studio to drink some more till about 11 and drove towards Nine One Hannam.

In South Korea, traffic rules for electric scooters are similar to those for cars. Only people with a license can rent electric scooters and their movement is also strictly monitored.

SUGA is currently fulfilling his mandatory military service. He entered the training centre in Nonsan, Chungcheongnam-do in March 2023 to receive basic military training and is currently a social service worker. Personnel at this post work from 9 am to 6 pm and can return home after the day's work. SUGA is scheduled to be discharged next June.

BTS' RM, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook are also fulfilling their mandatory military service. Jin was discharged earlier this June and he also participated in BTS' 11th anniversary activities.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: BTS' label allegedly confirms SUGA's identification in latest CCTV footage from the night of DUI incident; Reports