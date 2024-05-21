BTS' SUGA's Agust D TOUR D-DAY The Original photobook to have 28 photocards, one for each tour date

BTS' rapper SUGA has thrilled ARMYs with an exciting announcement: his upcoming photobook, Agust D TOUR D-DAY The Original, will include a special surprise. This highly anticipated release will feature 28 unique photocards, each commemorating a different tour date from his recent Agust D TOUR D-DAY.

On May 18, BTS' rapper SUGA, also known by his solo moniker Agust D, thrilled fans with the announcement of his upcoming photobook, Agust D TOUR D-DAY The Original. Amid his ongoing military service, SUGA continues to delight ARMYs with new content. The photobook, eagerly anticipated by fans, includes a remarkable surprise: a set of 28 photocards, each commemorating a different date from his recent Agust D TOUR D-DAY.

Teaser posts about the project quickly caught the attention of ARMYs, who were excited to learn about the special addition. Each photocard captures a unique moment from the tour, offering fans a personal memento from each performance. This extensive collection not only celebrates SUGA's achievements as a solo artist but also allows fans to relive the tour's unforgettable experiences.

SUGA's Agust D TOUR D-DAY The Original photobook promises to be a treasured keepsake for fans, showcasing his artistry and connection with the ARMY community.

More details about SUGA’s upcoming Agust D TOUR D-DAY The Original photobook

BTS' SUGA, also known as Agust D, has announced the release of his highly anticipated photobook, Agust D TOUR D-DAY The Original. Capturing the essence of his world tour, which drew 330,000 fans across 10 cities, the photobook is a treasure trove of memories. It includes stunning 4K footage from the grand finale at KSPO Dome, featuring special guest performances by fellow BTS members RM, Jimin, and Jungkook.

The photobook offers two versions, each showcasing behind-the-scenes moments from the Seoul finale and the global tour. Fans can look forward to a set of 28 photocards, postcards from each city, and a transparent folding card with lyrics from D-Day. Pre-orders start on May 21, with official releases on various dates in June and July 2024.

