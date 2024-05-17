BTS' SUGA's brief activity on old fan chat platform amid ongoing military service makes fans nostalgic

BTS’ SUGA recently stirred fans' emotions with a brief yet nostalgic activity on the old fan chat platform, FanCafe, amid his ongoing military service. Since enlisting, updates from SUGA have been rare, making this unexpected interaction particularly special.

BTS’ SUGA revisits old FanCafe

On May 16, BTS member SUGA aka Min Yoongi allegedly made a surprise appearance on the old fan chat platform FanCafe, stirring up a wave of nostalgia among fans. Despite being on hiatus due to his mandatory military service, this unexpected update brought a rush of emotions to ARMYs around the world.

Since SUGA’s enlistment, updates from the idol have been scarce, with his last public sighting being when he bid farewell to RM, V, Jimin, and Jungkook at the end of 2023. Therefore, the discovery of his recent activity on FanCafe, an older platform used by BTS before Weverse, was both surprising and heartwarming for fans.

The evidence of SUGA's visit was subtle yet significant; his profile icon on FanCafe had changed from a sleeping dog to a penguin, indicating recent activity. This seemingly minor update was enough to send ARMYs into a frenzy.

A Korean fan initially shared the discovery with a tweet captioned, “What the! Did Yoongi visit the fan café??????” which quickly resonated with many fans. For longtime followers, FanCafe is a cherished relic from BTS' earlier days, and seeing SUGA active there felt like reconnecting with an old friend.

As fans shared their excitement online, many expressed their emotional reactions to SUGA's brief yet meaningful visit.

More details about BTS’ military journeys

As the BTS members continue their military service, they display unwavering dedication and commitment to their duties. Recently, SUGA commenced basic military training at the Nonsan Army Training Center, embracing his role as a public service worker.

Meanwhile, V has joined the ROK Army's 2nd division, specializing in military police special forces, following his graduation as an elite trainee alongside RM. Jimin and Jungkook completed their basic training and joined Jin at the 5th Infantry Division. With Jin's service set to conclude in June and J-Hope's in October 2024, each member's unique military role adds depth to BTS' collective experiences, building anticipation for their highly anticipated reunion in 2025.

ALSO READ: BTS' impersonator accused of illegally collecting septet's military details and stealing music sentenced to imprisonment