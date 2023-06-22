BTS' Suga's Chicago vlog highlights; Singer speaks about his diet, favorite Korean food and more

BTS member Suga is currently on his first solo tour called D-DAY TOUR, he recently visited Chicago for his show and captured his time there in Vlog posted on June 22, here are some of the highlights of the Vlog.

Highlights of Suga's Vlog

BTS member Suga started his vlog by announcing a successful show in Chicago, the HAEGUM singer released his D-DAY album on April 21 and has been on tour since April 26, 2023. Suga got a day off after his Chicago show so instead of staying at the hotel he decided to roam around and explore the city and try the food there. He described the day to be very pleasant and recalled his last memories from Chicago when he was there for a shoot, since they were filming for a show Suga did not get the time to explore the city but he did it finally after his show. He went to the Gordon Ramsay Burger and ordered the recommended signature menu, a beer, fries, and Lager, Chicago-style Pizza. He spoke about his diet changes during international trips especially when he is on tour. Suga usually does not eat carbs in South Korea, however, he ate 3 packs of ramen with 1600 calories without sticking to his original diet. Before leaving for Millennium Park, Suga went to a dessert shop to get his coffee. He enjoyed his time in the park and went to Willis Tower Skydeck and got the perfect view of Lake Michigan.

Suga preparing for the Chicago show

Suga then left for the concert hall and before going in for the sound check he had his favorite Korean food from the city. He revealed that the stage was unusually close and that fans could see him up really close. After the show, he said that he gave his best to the point where his lungs almost blew up. The BTS member completely poured his heart and soul into the performances and was ready for his next show in LA. He greeted ARMYs with a sweet bye since he was too exhausted after the show to continue the Vlog.

