BTS' SUGA’s D-DAY makes Hanteo history with second-highest first-week sales for Korean soloist bested by Jimin

Last week, BTS’ SUGA released his first official solo album titled 'D-DAY'. The album has received immense love from fans all over the world, setting new records within just a few days of its release.

BTS' SUGA makes Hanteo history with second-highest first-week sales

On the first day of its release, 'D-DAY' sold a whopping 1,072,311 copies, breaking the record for the highest first-day sales of any solo album. The album continued to perform exceptionally well and sold a total of 1,277,218 copies in the first week of its release, according to the Hanteo Chart.

This impressive feat makes 'D-DAY' the solo album with the second-highest first-week sales in Hanteo history, with Jimin’s solo debut album 'FACE' still holding the top spot. In terms of overall first-week sales including groups, SUGA is now the artist with the ninth-highest sales following SEVENTEEN, BTS, TXT, Stray Kids, NCT DREAM, NCT127, BLACKPINK, and Jimin.

SUGA’s success as a solo artist is a testament to his immense talent and popularity among fans. His impressive sales figures indicate that he has a massive following not only as a member of BTS but also as a solo artist. The continued success of BTS and its members in dominating the music industry shows no signs of slowing down, with each member thriving in their individual pursuits.

Fans of the artist are undoubtedly thrilled by this achievement and will be eagerly anticipating what comes next for the talented artist. As the world continues to pay attention to the global phenomenon that is BTS, it is clear that their influence and impact on the music industry are only continuing to grow.

BTS’ SUGA’s ‘D-DAY’

BTS’ SUGA dropped ‘D-DAY’ under his moniker Agust-D on April 21, 2023, through Big Hit Music. The album is the third installment in a trilogy of works that includes his mixtapes 'Agust D' released in 2016 and 'D-2' in 2020. 'D-Day' consists of 10 tracks and features guest appearances by J-Hope from BTS, IU, Ryuichi Sakamoto, and Woosung of The Rose.

The album was promoted with the release of two singles: 'People Pt. 2' featuring IU on April 7th and 'Haegeum', which premiered alongside the album on April 21st. Music videos were also released for both singles, with a third video for the track 'Amygdala' released on April 24th.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Throwback: When Song Joong Ki cried because of Park Bo Gum