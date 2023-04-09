BTS’ SUGA’s D-DAY Promotion Schedule: 2 music videos, dance practice video and more for solo debut

BTS’ SUGA’s solo debut with the album ‘D-DAY’ is garnering a lot of attention already thanks to the pre-release track ‘People Pt. 2’ featuring the one and only IU, the two artists’ second time working together following the release of ‘eight’ in 2020. Now that the schedule for the solo album has been revealed to the world, the fans are expressing excitement about all the content that awaits them.

D-DAY promotion schedule

The highly awaited tracklist for the album is set to be revealed on April 10, to be followed by the release of the official poster for SUGA’s solo documentary capturing the creation journey of his album in ‘SUGA: Road to D-DAY’ on April 12. A Glitch Film, possibly capturing the mood of the record will be released a couple of days after that. Two sets of concept photos are set to drop on April 17 and 18 respectively. The main track’s music video teaser along with the release of the album and the music video will follow soon after.

The documentary will be dropping on the same day as the album, in a first for the star who will greet fans with a new side in this album, bringing an end to his ongoing series. The lead track is set to have a dance practice video which has further shocked the BTS ARMY as that means a choreography is expected from SUGA. The BTS member is also set to perform the main track via a live clip much like the one he recently released for his track with IU. The most surprising and exciting of them all is the release of another music video, essentially the third for this album will be dropped as a follow-up on April 25.

About SUGA’s solo debut

The BTS member will be the fifth from the group to go solo following the releases of members J-Hope, Jin, RM and Jimin who have each successfully taken their own individual paths. Kicking off his solo promotions, SUGA has already begun a highly popular drinking talk show named ‘Suchwita’ on BTS’ YouTube channel BANGTANTV, as well as holding his own radio-like show in another one of his aliases.

SUGA’s ‘D-DAY’ will release, marking his solo debut on April 21.

