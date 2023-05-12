BTS’ SUGA’s D-DAY receives RIAJ Gold certification; MAX joins artist to perform Burn It

According to the Recording Industry Association of Japan on May 12th, SUGA’s solo album 'D-DAY' released on April 21st recorded more than 100,000 cumulative shipments in the country and obtained gold certification (as of April 2023). According to the cumulative shipments of singles and albums, the Recording Industry Association of Japan has issued Gold (100,000 copies or more), Platinum (250,000 copies or more), Double Platinum (500,000 copies or more), Triple Platinum (750,000 copies or more), Million (1 million copies or more), monthly according to the cumulative single and album shipment volume. chapter or higher), etc. are granted certification.

With the release of 'D-DAY' earlier, SUGA proved his hot popularity in Japan by going straight to No. 1 in Japan's Oricon Weekly Digital Album Ranking and Daily Album Ranking. 'D-DAY' ranked third in Japan's Oricon Monthly Album Ranking (as of April 2023). 'D-DAY' is the final piece of the August D trilogy (three-part series) following the mixtapes 'Agust D' (2016) and 'D-2' (2020). The title song 'Haegeum' entered the US Billboard's latest chart (as of May 6) at No. 58 on the Hot 100, and 'D-DAY' reached No. 2 on the Billboard 200, breaking SUGA’s highest individual activity ranking. Also, 'D-DAY' sold more than 1.07 million copies (according to the Hanteo Chart tally) on the first day of release, becoming a million seller and setting a new record for the highest number of sales on the first day of release among albums by a Korean solo artist.

In the latest concert for SUGA, he and MAX performed Burn It from SUGA’s album. The fans were crazy for the unexpected entry and amazing chemistry shared by the two artists! They have collaborated before on Blueberry Eyes. 'Blueberry Eyes (feat. SUGA of BTS)', released on September 16, 2020, is a song MAX made for his wife, and SUGA’s sensuous Korean rap was added to the romantic lyrics to maximize perfection. Previously, MAX successfully held his first concert in Korea in Seoul in 2020. After meeting for the first time in Seoul early last year, SUGA and MAX have been steadily building a relationship, such as watching an NBA game together in LA.

