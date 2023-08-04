BTS’ SUGA’s D-DAY THE FINAL Day 1 Highlights: Jungkook surprises fans with Burn It, Seven performances

'D-DAY' is a concert that catches his way of life as he alternates among BTS' SUGA and Agust D, zeroing in on the tracks from his solo albums 'D-DAY' and the previous mixtapes 'Agust D' and 'D-2'. The fans can see hints of SUGA's vast concerns as a 'performer' through the VCR and different performances that communicate the historical backdrop of SUGA and Agust D's change, and the tracks that display the different sides of himself. In this concert, which will mark the end of his first solo tour, SUGA planned the concert in the best way possible, including adding individuals from a live band to fill the hall with amazing live music.

SUGA’s D-DAY THE FINAL Day 1 Highlights:

The concert sound check itself broke the internet because of SUGA’s look in casual clothes. Once the concert began, SUGA sang many of his songs and even had some amazing artists on stage. One being EL CAPITXN who is a singer-songwriter as well as music producer who sang with him and the last Korean curse word that both of them screamed became a moment on all social media handles.

BTS’ Jungkook’s performance:

Fans felt as though Jungkook would be making a surprise appearance after they heard Seven being played during the soundcheck the previous day and they were right on the money as BTS’ maknae graced the stage in the best way possible! SUGA sang Burn It which had MAX with the original feature but Jungkook came on stage and sang MAX’s part, which got the fans in a frenzy. He also sang his solo track Seven, which had everybody dancing along as well!

SUGA’s performance:

He sang a lot of slower songs in his discography because he knew how much ARMYs love those tracks. He even sang the note in People Pt. 2 amazingly, making the fans gush over him. The performance that tugged at our heartstrings was him singing AMYGDALA in front of his family. The song talks about all the issues he suffered in the past as he was growing as an artist.

