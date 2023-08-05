BTS’ SUGA’s D-DAY THE FINAL Day 2 Highlights: ARMYs go crazy as Jimin finally performs Tony Montana live

On August 5, BTS’ SUGA concluded his encore concert D-DAY THE FINAL Day 2 in the best way and fans are loving his energy! With the last solo concert, SUGA had many supporters, especially his labelmates like BOYNEXTDOOR and SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi and Woozi, who were spotted by ARMYs nearby! Here are some of our favorite moments from the concert:-

BTS’ Jimin performing Tony Montana at SUGA’s D-DAY THE FINAL Day 2:

As expected, Jimin was the surprise appearance who came on stage and performed the one song fans have loved- Tony Montana! His swagger coupled with SUGA aka Agust D’s rapping styling caught the attention of all the attendees as well as fans all over the world! As soon as they wrapped that song, Jimin said that he saw how SUGA was performing harshly but guessing by the reactions of the ARMYs, he was sure they liked his raspy and strong personality on stage, which elicited laughter from the fans.

Jimin performs Like Crazy on stage:

He went on to perform his solo track Like Crazy, which had everyone swaying to the cool beats and strong vintage beats. His performance had the ARMYs extremely happy as they were hoping Jimin and SUGA would reunite for a performance and especially sing Tony Montana as it is one of the fan-favorite tracks. The act got a lot of attention on Twitter especially, gathering over 1.3 million mentions in the last 24 hours, showing how much anticipation was present.

SUGA’s performance:

SUGA went on to perform his songs in various ways- accompanied by a guitar, piano, back up dancers, live band and more. He went on to enjoy his performance the most and seeing that, fans were able to also lose themselves to the music. As an experienced artist, SUGA really understands the art of saving energy for certain songs that need more emotions from the face and voice than gestures and then beautifully transitioning to the high power songs. He ended the concert with a sweet note and thanked all the people who came out to support him. The end was teary but ARMYs around the world had a suitcase full of memories with SUGA and the way he presents his art!

