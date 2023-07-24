BTS’ SUGA’s D-DAY THE FINAL tour announces online streaming details; Ticket price, delayed viewing, and more

BTS’ SUGA announced his upcoming encore concerts at the supposed last day of his D-DAY tour, essentially extending it for another 3 shows. The roar of the crowd, the hilarious poster, and the pride the fans felt with the announcement was an excitement no one could deny. Now as the days ahead of concert draw near, the details of the online live streaming have been available to the fans of the Haegeum singer.

When, where, and how to buy SUGA | Agust D TOUR ‘D-DAY’ THE FINAL Online Live Streaming Tickets

The three shows will be held on August 4, 5, and 6, at 8 pm, 6 pm, and 5 pm respectively at the KSPO Dome or the Olympic Gymnastics Arena, which is said to have a capacity of about 15,000 audience members. However, to cater to the millions of fans of BTS and SUGA, online streaming has been made available on Weverse. The non-VOD streaming prices have been announced with special gifts for membership holders with 4K or HD and multi-view services made available, while others can also enjoy single screen HD viewing.

Price range for single day and all day passes range from 59,000 KRW for 1 day and 165,000 KRW and 178,000 KRW for all days. The online ticket sale will be open from July 24 at 2 pm KST to August 4 at 8:59 pm KST. Delayed single-view streaming has also been made available for fans who wish to watch the concerts again.

About SUGA’s SUGA | Agust D TOUR ‘D-DAY’ THE FINAL concert

As the official end of the SUGA | Agust D TOUR ‘D-DAY’, the encore concerts will mark a closure to the journey of the BTS member across the USA and Asia which initially kickstarted earlier in the year, bringing along guests like PSY, Halsey and MAX for performances. As such, the extended three days have raised the fans’ expectations with artists like IU, Jimin, RM, and Woosung, being hoped to perform. While the youngest three members of the septet, Jimin, V, and Jungkook arrived to collectively support SUGA for his Seoul concert, they are also expected to return for possible special appearances.

