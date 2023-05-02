BTS’ SUGA’s D-DAY ties with Jimin’s FACE for No.2 spot on Billboard 200; Haegeum debuts on Hot100 chart

BTS’ SUGA has debuted his solo album ‘D-DAY’ on Billboard after over a week of charting. According to the most popular albums in the U.S., combining album sales and streaming data, SUGA’s ‘D-DAY’ has grabbed an impressive No. 2 spot on the Billboard 200 chart. Moreover, the title track off of his debut album, ‘Haegeum,’ has also managed to land on the infamous Hot100 Billboard chart.

After multiple allegations from fans of the septet of having changed their rules in urgency, making member Jimin’s ‘Like Crazy’ fall off the Hot100 chart from its No.1 position, SUGA debuted his own track on it. ‘Haegeum’ was spotted at No.58 on the songs list.

SUGA’s ‘D-DAY’ grabbed the 2nd place on the Billboard 200 chart, successfully tying to Jimin’s ‘FACE’ which grabbed the same spot a few weeks ago. ‘D-DAY’ was crowned as the best-selling album of the week, according to Billboard, by managing to sell off 122,000 in pure sales and a total of 140,000 equivalent units, alongside 12,500 streaming equivalents. Previously, leader RM had debuted at the No.3 position with his own solo release ‘Indigo’. Fans have noted that this is neither the BTS rapper’s first visit to the charts nor will it be the last, celebrating the impressive numbers.

The BTS member is currently on a solo tour spanning across the USA, to be followed by shows in Asia. Called the Agust D ‘D-DAY’ tour, SUGA is bringing his previous two solo releases, ‘Agust D’ and ‘D-2’, to fans who have been waiting for the live performances, as well as his solo releases as part of BTS. He is officially the first from the seven-member group to set on his individual tour, earning a lot of praise from fellow bandmates.

SUGA, who was recently revealed as the newest NBA ambassador, attended his first game after the announcement for a match between New York Knicks and Miami Heat on Sunday, April 30 where he was welcomed by the spectators as well as players alike.

