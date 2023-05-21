BTS’ SUGA's D-DAY tour becomes the highest-grossing for a Korean soloist in the USA; Records 155K in sales

BTS member SUGA began his solo tour, a first for any member of the group, with two nights of shows in April 26 at the USB Arena in New York. Following 11 gigs at 5 different locations, Korean media has gathered information on the ticketing of the tour so far. With 155K in sales, SUGA is now the highest grossing Korean solo act in the USA. The ‘SUGA I Agust D D-Day Tour’ began with 5 stops in North America and will be followed by 5 more in Asia across 14 shows, wrapping it up in South Korea.

SUGA I Agust D D-Day Tour

The highly anticipated tour which will now resume in Asia starting with a show in Jakarta saw the BTS member head to the United States for his overseas fans. Reports reveal that SUGA has thus sold at least 155,000 tickets over the course of his 11 shows which were held in New York, Newark, Chicago, Los Angeles, and California. The North American tour came to an end with two nights of shows at the Oakland Arena in Oakland, California. The tickets of all the tour stops were sold out soon after they were announced across all locations.

Guests during BTS’ SUGA’s tour

Interestingly, out of three nights of performances at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, SUGA welcomed soloist MAX for a performance of ‘Burn It’ on one night and Halsey sang ‘Suga’s Interlude’ during a following show. This has only further raised the expectations of other concert guests during his upcoming stops across Asia. Many expect IU, fellow BTS member RM, PSY, or The Rose’s Woosung, to make meaningful appearances.

In the coming days, SUGA will head to Indonesia for shows on 26 to 28 May in Jakarta, followed by stops in Japan from June 2 to 4, Bangkok from 9 to 11, and Singapore from 16 to 18. The BTS member will then return to Seoul for concerts on 24 to 25 June. In the midst of this, BTS’ 10th debut anniversary will be celebrated on June 13, with SUGA likely to be back with the members for it. All tickets of the SUGA I Agust D D-Day Tour have already sold out, with a fervor response for the first solo tour by a BTS member.



