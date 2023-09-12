BTS' SUGA's D-DAY world tour earns 57.2 million USD in revenue, becomes highest grossing K-pop soloist gig

BTS member SUGA's world tour widely known as the ‘SUGA | Agust D D-DAY Tour' world tour is the highest-grossing concert tour by a K-pop artist. From selling out 100 percent of tickets in the Asian leg as well as in North America, the Haegum singer has made history with his concert tour.

SUGA's D-DAY world tour made a revenue of 57.2 million USD

On September 12, the revenues and the tickets sold out of SUGA's solo tour was disclosed and it was confirmed that it had become the highest-grossing concert tour by a K-pop solo artist. He made a revenue of 57.2 million USD, reaching this remarkable milestone. SUGA sold out over 171,240 tickets during his Asian leg. He held 17 reported shows in Asia as a solo K-pop artist where not even a single seat was spared, fans captured every seat they could to get this once-in-a-lifetime concert experience. SUGA made over 24.69 million USD (approximately 2 billion INR).

On the other hand, on his North American leg, the scene was no different, the Daechwita singer took over the stage by selling 148,993 tickets on 11 reported shows. He made a huge revenue of 32.53 million USD (approximately 2.69 billion INR). In total, SUGA has sold out 28 shows of his solo concert tour and 320,000 tickets. His music has a huge impact on his audience and this successful tour has confirmed that fans would love to experience the performances of his songs live.

About BTS' SUGA

SUGA is a South Korean singer-songwriter who was a part of one of the most influential music acts in 2013. He released a solo comeback album D-DAY back in April and announced his tour right after. The D-DAY world tour began on April 26 and concluded on August 6 in Seoul. Fans have showered immense love on the BTS member for his exemplary performance during the concert. On August 7, BIGHIT MUSIC informed fans that the singer will not be postponing his enlistment and will be the third member of the septet to begin his mandatory military service. The date of his enlistment is yet to be confirmed by the agency.

