BTS' Suga's 'Daechwita' hits a new YouTube milestone; Deets Inside

BTS' Suga has achieved yet another YouTube milestone! Suga’s music video for 'Daechwita' surpassed 300 million views on YouTube at approximately 9:35 am KST (6:05 am IST) on October 7. This is about one year, 4 months and 14 days since the music video’s release on May 22, 2020, at 6 pm KST.

Released under the name Agust D (re-arrangement of his name Suga, which is derived from the initials DT, short for his birthplace, Daegu Town, and "Suga" spelt backwards.) 'Daechwita' is Suga’s first solo music video to hit 300 million views. Of solo music videos by BTS members, it is the second to achieve this feat following J-Hope’s 'Chicken Noodle Soup' and also the fastest to do so.

'Daechwita' is part of Suga’s second mixtape, 'D-2', released under the name of Agust D. 'Daechwita' combines a unique trap beat and with the traditional military music known as 'Daechwita', and further features traditional Korean instrument sounds. In the music video, Suga expresses two polar opposite characters against a background that brought to life in the traditional palace from historical periods in South Korea. Particularly, the grand scale of the 'Daechwita' music video garnered a lot of attention, and SUGA's 'sword dance' performed in his hanbok captivated the eye.

Not just that, Suga became the first Korean solo artist to enter the U.S. Billboard's 'Billboard 200' album chart, as well as the main singles chart 'Hot 100'. The 'D-2' mixtape continues to receive a lot of love from listeners all around the world, even surpassing 400 million streams last month on Spotify!

Also, BTS members performed 'Daechwita' together during their BTS 2021 Muster Sowoozoo, back in June. Congratulations to Suga!

