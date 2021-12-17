BTS' Suga's 'Daechwita' MV hits 324 million views on YouTube; Conquers US Spotify with new records

BTS' Suga is making waves with his new achievements and ARMYs couldn't be more proud! The exceptionally talented rapper, songwriter and record producer has added new records to his already growing personal achievements. On December 17, Suga's MV 'Daechwita' from his mixtape 'D-2' surpassed 324 million views on YouTube. On December 14, it hit 323 million views, and now it's set a record of achieving an additional 1 million views in just 3 days.

'Daechwita' is Suga's first song to hit over 300 million views and holds the record of having the most views among the other solo songs of BTS members. It debuted at number 76 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, making him the first Korean soloist to chart simultaneously on the Hot 100 and Billboard 200. 'Daechwita' is a traditional Korean musical genre born in the late Joseon dynasty. It consists of military music played by wind and percussion instruments. In the music video, Suga plays a power-hungry king, taking the storyline of 'Agust D' forward.

Not just that, Suga is ruling over US' Spotify charts as well earning 3 spots for the biggest debut by an Asian soloist. With the release of 'Girl of My Dreams' by Juice Wrld featuring Suga on December 10, Suga managed to set a new major record on US Spotify. The song is one of the three title tracks of 'Fighting Demons,' from Juice Wrld's posthumous album. It garnered 1,149,184 streams.

The next song is 'Suga's Interlude' from Halsey's third studio album 'Manic' which is produced by Suga himself and was streamed 500,935 times on Spotify. Finally, the third spot belongs to 'Daechwita' which amassed 425,793 streams.

