BTS' SUGA's DUI incident: BIGHIT MUSIC apologizes for hasty notice, possible minimizing of issue and believing investigation was over

Following up on SUGA's ongoing DUI controversy, on August 7, BIGHIT MUSIC, the management label behind BTS, issued a new detailed statement addressing the recent missteps and clarifications regarding the incident involving the artist. The company's latest statement aims to address the concerns arising from their previous communications and clarify their position on the matter.

In their statement, BIGHIT MUSIC began with an earnest apology, expressing regret for the distress caused by the incident and acknowledging the shortcomings in their initial response. The label recognized that their initial remarks, including their characterization of the vehicle involved as an "electric kickboard," led to significant confusion.

The company clarified that the term used was a misjudgment and acknowledged that the actual classification of the vehicle could affect the scope of liability for the accident. They emphasized that there was no intention to downplay the seriousness of the incident but admitted to the mistake of not thoroughly verifying the details before making a public statement. Moving forward, BIGHIT MUSIC pledged to align their statements with the findings of the investigative authorities once the classification of the vehicle is officially decided.

The statement also addressed the issue surrounding the imposition of fines and the potential revocation of SUGA's license. BIGHIT MUSIC admitted that there was a misunderstanding about the procedures following SUGA's police sobriety test, resulting in a mistaken belief that the matter had been resolved. They acknowledged an internal communication error that led to incorrect information being provided and apologized for any confusion or misinformation this may have caused.

Both SUGA and BIGHIT MUSIC extended their apologies to fans and the public, recognizing the impact of the incident during SUGA's military service. The company expressed their commitment to cooperating fully with the ongoing police investigation and accepting the outcomes with humility.

Earlier in the day, South Korean media reported that BTS' SUGA was found riding a foldable electric scooter under the influence of alcohol around 11:30 PM KST in Hannam Dong. After losing his balance and falling, he was assisted by a patrolling officer who detected alcohol. A breath analyzer test showed SUGA's blood alcohol level exceeded the legal limit. Swiftly after the news broke, both SUGA and BTS' agency have issued apologies for the incident.

