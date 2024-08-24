BTS’ SUGA’s DUI incident defense attorney revealed to be same lawyer who represented ex-Super Junior member Kangin

BTS’ SUGA was recently linked in a drinking and driving incident for which the appointed legal representative for the case has been revealed to be the same lawyer who represented ex-Super Junior member Kangin. The K-pop idol was summoned by the police for questioning and the interrogation ended after nearly 3 hours.

On August 23, 2024, BTS’ SUGA was summoned by the Yongsan Police Station in Seoul for questioning regarding his drinking and driving incident. After three hours of rigorous interrogation, the artist has finally left the premises. Moreover, the K-pop star apologized for his behavior and vowed never to repeat the mistake.

However, the lawyer who represented the K-pop star has been identified to be the same one who also represented the former Super Junior member, Kangin. The lawyer, known for specializing in criminal cases within the entertainment industry, previously represented former Super Junior member Kangin in 2016.

Kangin was involved in a DUI incident where he crashed into a street light near a convenience store in Sinsa-dong. He received a fine of 7 million KRW and chose not to appeal the sentence after the first trial.

BTS’ SUGA was caught by the authorities driving an electric scooter under the influence. Yongsan Police Station officially charged him for breaking the Road Traffic Act by drunk driving, revoked his license, and imposed a fine on him. Moreover, the artist also admitted to the wrongdoing and revealed that he was unaware of the law. Nevertheless, he apologized to the fans for acting irresponsibly and promised to do better.

SUGA was enlisted in the South Korean military on September 22, 2023, as a public service worker and will be discharged sometime around 2025. Ahead of his enlistment, he released his debut solo album, which was released on April 21, 2023, under his producer name, August D.

