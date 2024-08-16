BTS' SUGA's DUI incident: K-media officially apologizes for releasing WRONG CCTV footage which caused chaos

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of alcohol consumption and driving under the influence.

In a recent turn of events, BTS' SUGA has found himself at the center of controversy due to a DUI incident that got further complicated by media blunders. Initially muddled by incorrect reporting, the situation took a significant turn on August 16, 2024, when JTBC, one of South Korea's major news outlets, issued an official apology for airing incorrect CCTV footage related to the incident.

The drama began on August 7, 2024, when JTBC broadcasted what they claimed was CCTV footage of SUGA, showing a man on an electric scooter cruising down a main road. This footage, which was later revealed to be incorrect, led to widespread confusion and misinformation about the nature of SUGA's incident. The initial report suggested that SUGA was driving recklessly, creating a frenzy among fans and the public alike.

However, just a week later, on August 14, DongA Ilbo provided a new set of CCTV footage that sharply contrasted with JTBC's earlier claims. This newly released video captured SUGA on an electric scooter at approximately 11:10 PM on August 6. The footage showed him making an unsteady left turn near the Nine One Hannam apartment complex and eventually falling off the scooter.

Crucially, the video confirmed that he had been riding on the sidewalk, not on the main road, as previously reported. This footage also showed the police arriving to assist him, which provided a clearer and more accurate depiction of the events.

Advertisement

JTBC's initial error was particularly problematic because the footage they used did not depict SUGA but another individual, which led to unnecessary chaos and misinformation. In their apology, JTBC acknowledged their mistake, stating;

"Our newsroom reported about BTS member Suga's DUI on August 7. In the first portion of our report, we showed CCTV footage of an electric scooter passing by the main road. It was later confirmed through police investigations that the male in the video was not SUGA. We are sorry for causing confusion."

Amidst this turmoil, SUGA has publicly apologized via Weverse, expressing deep regret for his actions. His heartfelt message was met with an outpouring of support from fans, who have rallied behind him during this challenging time. As SUGA continues to navigate the aftermath of this incident while fulfilling his military duties, BIGHIT MUSIC has pledged its full support, vowing to cooperate with the ongoing investigations.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: BTS' label allegedly confirms SUGA's identification in latest CCTV footage from the night of DUI incident; Reports