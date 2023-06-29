BTS' SUGA's Jakarta Vlog: Haegum singer introduced his D-DAY tour band mates, talks about health and more

BTS' SUGA successfully completed his D-DAY TOUR and added new dates to the concert series as a surprise on the last day of the tour. SUGA went to many cities for solo tours and captured moments from a few cities and Jakarta happened to be one of them. SUGA recorded a vlog in Jakarta for his fans to see and here are the highlights of the show!

Highlights of SUGA's Vlog

SUGA shared his D-DAY in Jakarta Vlog on BANGTAN TV on June 29. He began the Vlog with a tour of his hotel room, the BTS member shared some specific things he does during the tours. He revealed that he usually stays in his room and carries fewer clothes and he is not picking up his cosmetics. SUGA revealed that a CEO whom he knows recommended him herbal medicines and got vitamins as gifts from parents and friends as they were all worried about his health

SUGA, Keyboard, and his Guitar

Speakers connected to the Keyboard are essential in SUGA's room. The Haegum singer usually carries a spare guitar and uses it for practicing in the room. He also shared an incident when his guitar strings snapped in a U.S. show and he had to use the guitarist's guitar. Suga gave a closer look at his guitar and showed the mother pearl on it.

Suga and his band

Suga introduced the band that performed with him on his solo tour. A fun fact was discovered during the introduction, one of the band members Lee Yeonjun has the same name as TOMORROW X TOGETHER's Yeonjun, and that he had arranged TXT's live performance for SUMMER SONIC. While wrapping up the Vlog he thanked his Indonesian fans for the last show in Jakarta. He mentioned that he doesn't know when he will come back but he wishes that all seven members of BTS to come with him next time.

