BTS’ SUGA’s military enlistment: Likely to be public service worker due to surgery; Agency responds

BTS members announced their decision to enlist for mandatory military service earlier in the year along with the notice to cancel their application for the delay. Starting with member Jin who enlisted on December 13, it is expected that the rest of the 6 would also follow with their own enlistment soon.

Just as the reports were coming in about Jin’s enlistment day as he entered the military training base at the Yeoncheon County of Gyeonggi Province, it was reported by Korean media outlets that member SUGA would follow next. As the second oldest in the group, many have already become curious about his possible date, location and other details. While Jin enlisted as an active duty soldier, as confirmed by his agency BIGHIT MUSIC, according to reports SUGA is likely to be a public service worker. This may be the case due to the surgery he had on his shoulder in November 2020.

Agency’s response

Replying to the reports, BIGHIT MUSIC which manages BTS and its artists, said that it is difficult to confirm anything regarding SUGA’s enlistment at the moment. They further added that the company and the members, both hope BTS can promote as a full group in 2025. This follows up with what was previously said by the company regarding the whole group conveying in 2025 with their military services completed. However, this also means that the other members will soon go for their own military duty.

Jin’s enlistment

BTS’ Jin entered his training base camp surrounded in the presence of reporters and a few fans of the group. Earlier, Jin had asked the BTS ARMY to not arrive at the enlistment centre in order to avoid any dangerous crowding situations. It was also reported that the other six members- RM, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook accompanied Jin to the boot camp.