BTS’ SUGA’s MIND program arranges first-ever concert with his tour band for autistic kids, fans praise singer

SUGA is leading by example. The singer-songwriter has allowed great things to happen, all thanks to his philanthropic nature. The BTS member’s initiative will see kids performing at a special concert to be held at Yonsei University, and tickets for the same have been made live recently. They have shared that all profits from the purchase will be used at the Min Yoongi (SUGA’s real name) Treatment Center.

SUGA and his band bring attention to autism

Severance Hospital, which has recently launched the famed Min Yoongi Treatment Center in honor of the 5 billion KRW donation made by the singer, is gearing up for a new event. It is said that they will host MIND Band’s inaugural concert, Shining MINDs, on December 9. The special concert will feature the wonderful children from the Min Yoongi Treatment Center’s MIND Program. It was reported that the Grammy-nominated songwriter personally attended many sessions to aid the kids on the autistic spectrum by launching a music program and teaching them by attending to them in person and holding classes.

The upcoming concert is even more crucial as SUGA Crew will join the event with a special performance. It is the same live band that accompanied the BTS rapper across his globally celebrated Agust D Tour D-DAY. Although not confirmed, it is suspected that the Korean rapper involved his crew for the performance. Fans are excited to possibly catch a glimpse of the star himself at the event.

The tickets for the event have been priced at 20,000 KRW (approximately 13.7 USD) as shared in the post by the director of the treatment center.

On the other hand, SUGA has been mostly away from the public eye ever since his discharge from mandatory military service, where he enlisted in alternate duty. He was seen accompanying fellow BTS members to Los Angeles, where the group stayed for a couple of months, working on their new album, rumored to be released in March 2026. The team members were said to have recently wrapped up their recording process and have now been revising their content. The group is expected to go on a global tour in 2026 following the release of their album.