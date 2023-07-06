BTS' SUGA's Phuket Vlog Highlights: Singer goes for snorkeling; Fans enjoy his 'Watermelon Suga High' visuals

BTS member SUGA went on a solo world tour with his latest solo album D-DAY, while he was on the Asian leg of the tour he filmed a Vlog in Phuket, Thailand. During his free time while on tour SUGA goes around exploring the city he is in, he created vlogs in Chicago and Jakarta previously. Here are some of the highlights from his Phuket Vlog.

SUGA's D-DAY TOUR in Phuket

BTS member SUGA held his concert in Thailand on the 9th, 10th, and 11th of June 2023. The BTS member started the Vlog on a yacht where he was filming the Beautiful scenery of Phi Phi Island. The Haegum singer war preparing for snorkeling, to show his fans the underwater deep sea beauty. SUGA seemed super excited as he was snorkeling after 7 whole years, he mentioned that he used to do it often in the past and that he loved Phi Phi Island. SUGA enjoyed his yacht ride with a refreshing drink after swimming. BTS' SUGA returned from exploring the sea to have local Thai food in Phuket. SUGA has become an expert in Vlogging as he used his recording skills to show all the local dishes he was having. SUGA loves Thai food so much that he said that it never disappoints and is always delicious. He mentioned that Tom Yum Koong with rice noodles makes the best hangover dish while having a beer.

Watermelon Suga High

SUGA went for a second round of swimming and tasted the saltiest salt he ever could. While returning he ate watermelons to dissolve all the salt and went to the Viking cave surrounded by bird nests. Fans went feral over his striking visuals as they trended Watermelon Suga High on Twitter saying that he took Harry Styles' Watermelon Sugar High to another level. SUGA stopped by an unknown beach where he found the atmosphere very calm and peaceful. SUGA went to a local cafe for a coffee but instead chose coconut water over coffee and ended his Vlog with a delightful chat with his friends.

