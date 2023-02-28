BTS' SUGA's solo world tour tickets in high demand; Ticketmaster warns of registered fans facing shortage

American ticket-selling and distribution company Ticketmaster took to Twitter on February 28 letting fans know that the news of the concert has been met with an overwhelming response. The company further continued by saying that on account of the latter-mentioned situation, many willing fans might not be able to get the tickets at all.

BIGHIT Music surprised fans on February 15, as it dropped the itinerary for SUGA’s upcoming solo tour. The BTS rapper will embark on the said tour in April. The tour will start in the US, following which the idol will perform in Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, South Korea, and finally Japan. While his schedule and concert venues have been released for five out of six countries, his schedule for Japan is yet to be revealed.

Owing to such high demand for tickets, the company will be following a lottery system where people will either get unique access codes or get waitlisted. The company has also specified that possession of access codes will not guarantee tickets. The tickets will be first made available in the ARMY member presale. Since cent per cent of tickets will be made available in the formerly mentioned sale, chances of people getting tickets in general verified fan sale will be slim.

While fans were initially flabbergasted at the news of a solo tour by SUGA, they have now come to terms with it and have been speculating as to what exactly can be expected from the tour. SUGA has released two mixtapes so far. While ‘AGUST D’ was released in 2016, ‘D-2’ was released in 2020. Fans are eagerly waiting for the artist to perform his solo music on his upcoming tour.

Tour announcement

The announcement regarding the upcoming tour was made head parallel to Min Yoongi’s SNS live. While fans were busy gushing over the BTS rapper and songwriter, BIGHIT suddenly announced his world tour. While fans flooded the comments section with how shocked and happy they were, Min Yoongi blissfully received the news on the live itself and rejoiced with all his fans present.