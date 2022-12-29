BTS’ SUGA’s Suchwita Ep 2 Teaser OUT: Top 3 solo moments of the rapper in 2022

BTS has conquered the world with their group releases ever since their debut in 2013. Having been active in the industry for over 9 years now, nobody’s doing it like them. In 2022, they announced that the members will be focusing more on their solo activities while also working on their group content, it only meant seven times the fun for the fans who now had to keep up with their solo projects too. Member SUGA has always been a sought-after producer and featuring artist and this year was no different. He spread his magic throughout with chart-topping releases and making massively talked about appearances. In fact, just like the other members, he got to do what he has probably been wanting for a long time as he began his own drinking talk show.

Suchwita

Named after SUGA’s uber-famous title track ‘Daechwita’ off of his second solo mixtape, ‘D-2’, the show was revealed as ‘Suchwita’, a result of the combination between his name and the song. The aim of the show? To bring together fellow alcohol lovers as they engaged in interesting conversations with the BTS member. While the show made big waves as soon as it was announced, everyone became curious about who the first guest would be. And in true BTS style, member RM was invited to the pilot episode. Friends for a long time, it was the best place for them to let down and speak about their past as well as reveal behind-the-scenes talk about RM’s then-upcoming solo debut ‘Indigo’. Suchwita Episode 2 Teaser While many questioned the big gap between the first episode and wondered if the program had ended, SUGA confidently announced that it had returned with its first official episode following the pilot with a special guest. Introducing him as one of the best MCs in South Korea, the two chat about multiple experiences, in the entertainment industry over the many years that they have been a part of it. Hallyu fans would easily recognize him as entertainer and TV personality Shin Dong Yup who recently won a Daesang at the 2022 KBS Entertainment Awards.

While this year has treated SUGA in a favourable way, we take a look at the 3 moments that take the crown. That That

SUGA collaborated with veteran Korean singer PSY for the title track on his latest release, his ninth studio album ‘Psy 9th’. Called ‘That That’, the BTS member not only produced the song but also featured on it and appeared in the music video for it. The whole K-pop world did not expect the announcement; it was one of the most viral releases of the year. Thanks to the combined fame and the catchy nature of the song, a new dance challenge was also made. PSY is known to have successfully revived the college festivals culture of South Korea with his many performances this year and he happened to invite SUGA to one. Making his presence known as one of the special guests for PSY’s ‘Summer Swag’ shows, the two performed ‘That That’ for the shocked and excited audience. The stage also became massively popular among the local crowd, who appreciated SUGA’s presence and his sheer energy. Basketball visit

SUGA is known to be a fan of basketball and is even good at playing it, the fans must be aware. He has expressed the same multiple times, and this year happened to bring another fabulous opportunity to him. The South Korean superstar visited Japan to meet up with the team of Golden State Warriors, one of SUGA’s favourites. He came across Stephen Curry, and the two chatted about being each other’s fans briefly before snapping some photos and signing mementoes for each other. Moreover, SUGA greeted tennis player Naomi Osaka who is known to be a BTS fan. His visit to Japan became a hot topic as fans of both, the Dub Nation as well as the BTS ARMY, celebrated the crossover. Haircut

Min Yoongi is a beautiful man and there’s no doubt about it. His glossy skin, his demanding presence, his rap style, his unbounded knowledge, and countless other things make him a charmer. However, this year, he became viral for a different reason altogether- his hairstyle. SUGA occasionally treats his fans to photos from his daily life and even drops rare hints about his upcoming activities. One such seemingly casual update came in the form of a series of photos where he boasted his luscious black locks. It was not yet revealed what the shoot was for and the fans have stayed curious ever since. He followed with another photo, a black and white one, which many noted reminded them of another singer. This is about the same time Japanese artist Fujii Kaze’s song ‘Shinunoga E Wa’ was going viral. His song’s cover photo and that of the BTS member appeared too similar and many connected the dots as an upcoming collaboration. Whether it is true? Only SUGA knows. Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

