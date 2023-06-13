BTS’ SUGA’s Suchwita episode with Jin sits at No 6 spot, becomes most-watched YouTube video in 24 hours

Recently, BIGHIT MUSIC released ep 12 of BTS’ SUGA’s Suchwita with Jin as the guest and the fans were excited for it since the drop of the teaser and it shows as the episode come up at no 6 as the most-watched video in the past 24 hours as well as no. 1 in Japan and no. 8 worldwide, expressing the popularity it gained because of Jin, SUGA and J-Hope’s interaction. The video now has accumulated over 5.2 million views already.

Suchwita:

In the episode, SUGA and Jin talk about Jin’s enlistment (as it was shot 4 days before Jin began his mandatory military enlistment), their life as roommates in the earlier days and how they want to remain the same as they all come back from their enlistment periods. With J-Hope’s surprise appearance, the three dove into the members’ solo endeavors as well like Jin’s performance at Coldplay’s Argentina concert, Jungkook’s performance at FIFA and J-Hope collaborating with J.Cole for the song on the street, reminiscing in how far the members have come in the new chapter of BTS. They also talk of certain incidents during their time as roommates and ultimately admitted that if they had a choice, they would love to do that again because they are both introverted and would stay in their designated spaces when needed. The fans were happy to see them interact freely as they are not usually seen interacting that much on camera as compared to Jin and Jungkook or Suga and J-Hope. This episode came before their 10th anniversary, which also gave the fans a chance to enjoy the conversation.

BTS’ activities:

From individual activities to group albums, BTS has entered the active second act. Each member is simultaneously immersed in entertainment and exuding a unique charm while participating in music activities like the release of albums featuring their distinct musical palettes. It quickly reached the top of the charts. In the song Take Two, BTS express their appreciation for the 10 years of brilliant moments, the love they have received from their fans, and their wish to remain together in the future. BTS took their place at the starting line for a new start to celebrate their 10th anniversary, and ARMY, who has remained by their side and shared their journey.

ALSO READ: BTS’ V, SUGA and J-Hope share UNSEEN content to celebrate 10 years of debut; Promise more on 20th anniversary

Advertisement