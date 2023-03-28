BTS’ SUGA’s Suchwita: Fans think TXT’s Taehyun, Yeonjun to guest next; Jin and J-Hope episodes already shot?

TOMORROW X TOGETHER has been in the spotlight for their fabulous work as one of the leading fourth-generation K-pop boy groups. BTS has led their own sensational growth in the world of music and there’s no denying of their adoration for the younger group. Time and again the septet’s members have expressed their love for their hoobaes who have been nothing but respectful of the work of their labelmates. Any interaction between the two groups is a treat for the fans and it looks like some exciting content may have been planned already.

Taehyun and Yeonjun on Suchwita

BTS member SUGA has launched his own drinking talk show ‘Suchwita’ inspired by his track ‘Daechwita’ where some fabulous guests like TV personality Shin Dong Yup, BIGBANG’s Taeyang, Epik High’s Tablo and actor Lee Sung Min have appeared so far along with BTS members RM and Jimin as well as their junior, SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi. The show has become a hot spot for chatting with the superstar as well as promoting any releases. Now, eagle eyed fans have spotted the presence of another interesting guest, in the form of TOMORROW X TOGETHER members Taehyun and Yeonjun. Some have recognised their signatures from the shelf at back of the show’s set-up, pointing out how the two younger stars managed to get SUGA to do a dance challenge for ‘Happy Fools’ with them. They speculate it to be shot just after their appearance on ‘Suchwita’.

Jin and J-Hope on Suchwita

While BTS member Jin enlisted in the military on December 13, many were assuming that they’d only be able to see him on the drinking show after he was discharged. However, another interesting spotting seems to be Jin’s visit to the show with a sweet note to SUGA asking him to be happy. Similarly, another bottle signed by J-Hope, who is set to be the next member of the group to enlist, has been spotted by the fans. It is expected that the two BTS members’ episodes will be released before SUGA brings an end to this season of his show, before setting out on his upcoming Agust D- SUGA World Tour.

