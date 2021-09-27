BTS, Super Junior and more win major awards at the '2021 THE FACT MUSIC AWARDS'

The winners of "Fan N Star Choice Award-Individual", "Fan N Star Choice Award- Singer", "Trot Popularity Award" and "U+ Idol Live Popularity Award" have been revealed. BTS won the 'U+ Idol Live Popularity Award' with 412,185 votes. Super Junior took home the 'Fan N Star Choice Award-Singer' for 4 consecutive years with a whopping 9.2 million votes.

Hwang Chi Yeol won the "Fan N Star Choice Award-Individual" while Lim Young Woong took home the "Trot Popularity Award". It was confirmed back in July that the '2021 THE FACT MUSIC AWARDS' ceremony will take place on October 2 in the "ontact" mode (online contact-free mode) to keep both, the artists and the fans safe, taking into consideration the rising number of Covid-19 cases in South Korea. The judgement criteria will be based on various factors including album sales, songs’ digital sales and the judgement of the esteemed panellists. The winners for the awards are decided through objective data from Gaon, a panel of judges and participation scores of domestic as well as international fans.

BTS, SEVENTEEN, ITZY, Super Junior, Oh My Girl, Brave Girls, Hwang Chi Yeol, Stray Kids, ATEEZ, THE BOYZ, Kang Daniel, CRAVITY and Weeekly will be attending the award ceremony on October 2. The rest of the winners will be announced during the awards ceremony. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for the updates.

