BTS, SUPER JUNIOR & more: 4 Key points to look out for in The Fact Music Awards 2020

The '2020 THE FACT MUSIC AWARDS (2020 TMA)' hosted by The Fact and hosted by FAN N STAR on the afternoon of the 12th of December is one of the most prominent music award shows in South Korea. It will be held online in front of K-pop fans around the world in un-tact mode to prevent spread of COVID-19 infection and ensure the safety of artists and fans alike. The red carpet at 4 PM and the awards ceremony at 6 PM will be broadcasted and will be hosted by Jeon Hyun Moo and Seo Hyun, who have been associated with the 'The Fact Music Awards' for three years in a row.

In addition to continuous heat checks, hand sanitizers, and masks, quarantine gates have been installed on the main traffic lines. The number of people on the filming site has been minimized in order to follow the social distancing guidelines. Cutting-edge technology and equipment will be used to deliver the stage performances of K-pop artists more vividly to fans around the world. BTS, Super Junior, NU'EST, GOT7, MONSTA X, SEVENTEEN, Kang Daniel, TWICE, MAMAMOO, (G)I-dle, ITZY, Stray Kids, Tomorrow by Together, ATEEZ, Cravity, Weeekly, The Boyz, IZ*ONE, Jessie, and ENHYPEN are all included in the performance line-up and are expected to show their bright stage performances to viewers all over the world.

Here are 4 things you can look forward to in today’s TMA ceremony:

BTS and SUPER JUNIOR aim for a new record at the TMAs. BTS will be looking at a possible 3rd time consecutive win with the Daesang or Grand Prize. SUPER JUNIOR will be aiming for the most number of awards won in the history of The Fact Music Awards. Exclusive never-seen-before stage performances. SEVENTEEN will be unveiling the Korean version of their single 'Fallin' Flower' released in Japan in April with a message of hope and cheer for fans all around the world. MONSTA X’s Jooheon will be performing the title song ‘PSYCHE’ from his fourth mixtape for the first time ever. SUPER JUNIOR will perform an unreleased song and Heechul will also appear in the same. FAN:TACT, which is the subtitle of The Fact Music Awards 2020 (a combination of the words 'fan' and 'untact'), aims to bring fans and stars together through technology. AR and VR will also be used in the stage performances. Top Hallyu stars Ha Ji Won, Lee Dong Wook, Jung Ji Hoon (Rain), Park Ha Jin, Kim Hye Yoon, Lee Tae Ri and more will be presenting the awards at The Fact Music Awards.

